PayRupik- Your Instant Personal loan app

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — PayRupik is a digital platform that enables simple and easily accessible applications for loans of up to Rs 20,000. PayRupik offers you the option to avail a variety of loans conveniently at your fingertips. It requires minimal paperwork which makes the process of lending easier and simplified. It also assists financially excluded people in building credit scores and offers support to low-income customers by providing collateral-free loans.

Therefore, it holds the key to exponentially increasing financial inclusion by providing financial services to all people, making financial services more accessible and affordable.

PayRupik is a platform that facilitates loan transactions between borrowers and Sayyam Investments Pvt. Ltd.(NBFC). All loan applications are approved and sanctioned by NBFC registered with RBI. All details are clearly stated upfront during the loan application. PayRupik is a product of Sayyam Investments Private Limited.