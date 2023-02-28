Install Your Fireplace Safely With the Original Flame

Peterborough, Canada, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Countries with a cold climate such as Canada are known for their cold winters. Homeowners often go for fireplaces when it comes to a heat source, as they solve the purpose, while adding a lot of value to the room it is being installed in. However, to get the most out of your fireplace, it is important to consult a licensed professional to handle the installation duties. Hiring professional installers will avoid issues that can cause damage to your home and pose a risk to the members of your household. This is where professional fireplace installation services from The Original Flame come into play.

Professional Fireplace Installation from The Original Flame

The Original Flame is one of the most reliable fireplace suppliers and HVAC service providers in the Peterborough and Lindsay areas. It is a fully insured and licensed TSSA contractor which is locally owned and operated by Jim Harrison. He became the new owner of the company after merging his own company JRH Enterprise with The Original Flame while increasing the products and services offered by the latter. It provides services in Peterborough, Lindsay, Buckhorn, The Kawarthas, Millbrook, Lakefield, and surrounding areas.

While selecting an appropriate fireplace model isn’t that tough, the main challenge comes when installing it. This is why you should always let certified installers from The Original Flame install your fireplace that meets all current code requirements.

Installing Different Types of Fireplaces

With a team possessing years of experience, The Original Flame can handle the installation of almost all types of fireplaces including:

Gas fireplaces

Gas fireplaces are installed by connecting a gas line to the fireplace, securing the fireplace in place, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Fireplace Inserts

Fireplace inserts are installed by removing the existing fireplace, fitting the insert into the space, connecting the flue and ventilation, and securing the insert in place.

Electric fireplaces

Electric fireplaces are installed by plugging in the unit or hardwiring it, mounting it to the wall, and connecting the ventilation if necessary.

Fire pits and fire bowls

Fire pits and fire bowls are installed by preparing a level surface, setting the pit or bowl in place, and connecting a fuel source.

The Original Flame also provides additional post-installation servicing once your new fireplace, fire pit, or fire bowl is installed. This includes blower testing, ignition or switch repairs, safety, and performance testing, and dust/debris removal.

To take advantage of their professional fireplace installation services, visit https://www.theoriginalflame.com/

About The Original Flame:

The Original Flame is an efficient and complete HVAC support company that provides fireplace installation services. It has become the one-stop destination for fireplaces, stoves, inserts, fire pits, and fire bowls, hot water tanks, and other heating and cooling systems.