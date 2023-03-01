Jucer Brand For PHEV And BHEV Charging Technology Products

Thornleigh, Australia, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — In the last 20 years, electric-powered Vehicles [EVs] operating on lithium batteries are seen moving on the road. The founders of Jucer got an inkling about EV evolution in near future and introduced a trading company. Jucer is registered in Australia and offers many PHEV & BEV charging products like the EV charging cable type 2, type 1 to type 2 adapter, fast charging stations, and more.

PHEV [Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle] and a BEV [Battery Electric Vehicle] is a car that runs solely on electricity stored within a rechargeable battery and can be charged by plugging it into an electrical outlet or charging station.

Charging technology products for these types of vehicles include charging stations, portable charging units, and charging cables. Jucer offers the latest technology products that include features such as smart charging capabilities, the ability to monitor charging status remotely, and integration with home energy management systems.

In Australia, the electrical safety standards for EV charging equipment are governed by the Standards Australia AS/NZS 62196 series of standards. These standards cover the general requirements, testing, and marking of EV charging equipment. EV charging cables type 2 are included in this standard. Jucer ensures that all its products exceed the regulated industry standards.

A Type 2 to Type 2 EV charging cable 22Kwh is a cable used to charge electric vehicles that have a Type 2 charging port. The 22 Kwh refers to the maximum power that can be delivered by the cable with a capacity of handling 22 kilowatts.

The construction of the EV charging cable typically includes a set of conductors made of copper or aluminum. The outer jacket is made of rubber or plastic for insulation and protection, as well as a set of connectors at each end of the cable that is specific to the Type 2 charging standard. The cable is also assessed for outdoor use. Additionally, the cable meets the safety standards of IEC 62196-2 and IEC 61851-1.

The Mennekes Type 2 to Type 2 EV charging cable is a type of electric vehicle (EV) charging cable that is designed to connect an EV to a charging station. It is named after the company Mennekes, which is a German manufacturer of electrical products and systems. The cable typically includes a plug on one end that connects to the EV and a receptacle on the other end that connects to the charging station.

One of the main benefits of the Mennekes EV charging cable from Jucer is that it is designed to be highly durable and resistant to wear and tear. This means that it can withstand frequent use and maintain a secure connection between the EV and the charging station. It even has a locking mechanism that prevents accidental disconnection and it may also have an IP67 protection rating making it water and dust resistant.

Another benefit of Jucer type 2 charging cables is that they are compatible with a wide variety of EV models, including those made by different manufacturers. It is a versatile option for EV owners.