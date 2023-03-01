Rapid Adoption of a Sedentary Lifestyle drives Physiotherapy Equipment Market Growth by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 01, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Overview

The global physiotherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2022. It is expected to expand a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.95% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing cases of road accidents and injuries and the rising number of rehabilitation centers are expected to drive the demand for physiotherapy devices. Improper eating habits and a stressful lifestyle that result in discomfort in the ligaments, nerves, muscles, back, and neck, as well as a growing prevalence of stroke and Parkinson’s disease, are expected to fuel the market. Due to the added benefits of physical therapy, physicians have begun prescribing it to patients, which has resulted in an increase in demand for physical therapy equipment.

Physiotherapy, alternatively referred to as physical therapy, is a type of treatment used to improve and restore appropriate body function. It utilizes a variety of technology and methods to help patients maintain their health and recover quickly from medical issues. These treatments are usually longer in duration and are performed in outpatient clinics. On the other hand, inpatient rehabilitation treatments are often reserved for patients who are being observed following surgery.

An aging population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal diseases are likely to propel market growth, not only in established economies but also in emerging economies such as India and China. According to the WHO’s National Institute on Aging, the incidence of dementia and neurodegenerative illnesses is anticipated to increase significantly (by 25%–30%). Dementia eventually results in the impairment of thinking and speech-motor abilities. The majority of these patients eventually require continual care, monitoring, and assistance, which can be decreased by the use of physiotherapy equipment.

Asia and Europe have the world’s highest proportion of the elderly population and are estimated to remain the same for at least the next 50 years. Many countries are working either individually or in collaboration to address age-related cost & care challenges and prevent & control chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, COPD, and arthritis are the leading causes of mortality globally and represent 63% of all deaths. Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are extremely prevalent in the Middle East & Africa as well as Asia. In general, the older population has a greater risk of developing disabilities as compared to others. With the increase in the geriatric population, the demand for rehabilitation and physical therapy is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

The International Osteoporosis Foundation predicted in 2019 that by 2025, Europe’s population with osteoporosis might reach 33.9 million, up 23% from 26.5 million in 2010. Additionally, the study indicated that by 2050, Asia is expected to account for more than half of all osteoporotic hip fractures. Thus, as orthopedic diseases become more prevalent, demand for rehabilitation treatments increases. Additionally, neurological disorders account for a sizable portion of global morbidity and mortality, with stroke being the leading cause of death.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global physiotherapy equipment market based on application, type, demographics, end use, and region:

Physiotherapy Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Pediatrics

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Hydrotherapy

Cryotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Ultrasound

Electric Stimulation

Heat Therapy

Therapeutic Exercise

Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Geriatric Population

Non-geriatric Population

Physiotherapy Equipment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

May 2019: Athletico acquired Maximum Impact Physical Therapy (MIPT), which operates clinics offering occupational therapy, physical therapy, and other specialized therapy services. This acquisition enabled Athletico to enter Texas (Dallas) and Tucson (Arizona) markets.

February 2019: DJO Global, Inc. was acquired by Colfax for USD 3.15 billion. This acquisition helped Colfax to widen its product portfolio in the company’s orthopedic segment.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global physiotherapy equipment market include:

BTL

EMS Physio Ltd.

Dynatronics Corporation

RICHMAR

Performance Health

Storz Medical AG

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

ITO Co., Ltd.

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

Whitehall Manufacturing

