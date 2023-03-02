Ubuy to Step into Education Sector; Announces Its Own IT Training Program “Ubuy Academy”

Jaipur, India, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Technologies is on the verge of launching its own IT training centre, “Ubuy Academy”, in Jaipur for all those interested in mastering modern-day digital skills via hands-on training.

About Ubuy Academy – An Leading IT Course Training Institute in Jaipur

Mentors at our IT training institute have extensive experience in all domains related to information and communication technology such as digital marketing, designing and web development, etc. They have devised a progressive curriculum that caters to advanced-level training and internship programs for engineering aspirants and those attempting to master their niche-specific skills in the digital arena.

Our modules will assist candidates in achieving their desired goals by providing insightful content as well as regular assessments and hands-on training in their offline classes.

Key Highlights of Our IT Course Training Institute

Learn from highly qualified professionals with extensive experience working with international clients.

The progressive curriculum takes you from the very basics of that micro-course to the advanced level.

Get the opportunity to learn from one-to-one interaction in a corporate culture setting.

Our IT training institute employs innovative methodologies to aid the learning processes along with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Guaranteed placements and esteemed job titles to all participants.

Each trainee will be given in-house technical assistance to manage their tasks.

Learn a variety of smart-working techniques under experts personalized supervision at our coding institute.

Our courses are both inexpensive and time-saving.

Work on live projects and learn how to manage websites independently.

We award scholarships to all those students who pass our entrance exam with an 85% score.

Prominent Courses to Enrol in Our IT & Software Training Institute in Jaipur

Our internship programs will bridge the gap between top-tier IT company requirements and the current theoretical curriculum through its courses, some of which are as follows:

Digital Marketing

This course will assist you in raising brand awareness, driving traffic to landing pages and acquiring customers.

Quality Analyst (Automation and Manual)

A quality analyst is responsible for testing and debugging systems as well as keeping them up to date for enhanced user experience.

Android Development

An Android developer is responsible for developing applications that are compatible with multiple Android-powered devices and their different versions.

IOS Development

iOS developers are in charge of designing, developing and maintaining mobile applications that run on Apple’s iOS operating system.

Web Development

Our Web Development course will introduce you to coding and everything else you need to know to build and maintain a fully functional website.

Web Designing

Learn how to design a website, whether a static or dynamic page, at our IT training institute in Jaipur.

Dinesh Kumar, Director at Ubuy Academy Said –

“Enthusiasts at our Academy will get to choose from a broad array of IT courses to help them achieve their career goals in the rapidly evolving IT industry. We are a project-based learning platform that ensures placement following internship completion.”

