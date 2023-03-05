Come Network and Enjoy Fine Food: Business Lunch Event with Westchester Professionals!

Elmsford, NY, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP), a business association which aims to grow small businesses and entrepreneurs, is kicking off their Lunch and Learn Networking series this spring to provide an opportunity for the local business community to get educated on a variety of business-related topics to help grow and develop their business.

This event will feature interactive sessions with like-minded individuals to form meaningful connections, while learning from diverse industry leaders. WNFP will be kicking off the Lunch and Learn series with the topic, SPEAK UP! The Power of Communication, which will be split into three parts. The first session will be held on March 16, 2023 from 12pm to 2pm at Rini’s Restaurant in Elmsford, NY.

Founder, Theresa Todman, shared with us “The lunch and learn sessions were a very popular event prior to Covid. We are happy to bring back this in-person networking opportunity for the community to help them learn new strategies to grow and develop their business while building valuable relationships.”

Registrations are open and available online. For event and registration information, visit Westchester Networking for Professionals’ website at https://www.wnfp.org.