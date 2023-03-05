Cloud Analogy Is Officially A Salesforce Gold Partner Now

Noida, India, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, the global CRM solutions and IT service-providing company, has announced that they have achieved the Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner status. It became the Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner back in 2020 and has now been crowned with Gold.

Cloud Analogy has consistently delivered all-inclusive complex Salesforce CRM implementation for years and is passionate about transforming CRM ecosystems with Salesforce solutions.

Cloud Analogy initiated its journey from 10+ employees in 2015 and reached 1000+ employees today with 450+ salesforce-certified experts and professionals. Also, Cloud Analogy has embarked on its presence in Australia, Europe, the UK, and various places in India.

Cloud Analogy has been recently awarded the “National Excellence Award 2023” in the “Best Tech Company of the Year” by Kiteskraft Production at NEA 2023 Conference. It is also a Great Place to Work certified in the year 2022. It has also been crowned as Top DevOps Development and Cloud Computing Services Company by GoodFirms and the Top IT Services Company by SelectedFirms.

After receiving the Gold status, Ajay Dubedi, CEO & Founder of Cloud Analogy, said – “I feel honored to receive this recognition and would like to show my gratitude to my whole team, clients, partners, and Salesforce team. This Gold feather in Cloud Analogy’s hat is a testament to our hard work, dedication & progress. We are honored to receive this recognition for our impact on our industry, and it motivates us to strive for even greater success. It’s just another step to the great journey ahead.”

About Cloud Analogy:

Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, delivering all-inclusive Salesforce services, including Salesforce Classics, Salesforce Lightning, Salesforce CRM services, and more; it specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting, Salesforce customization consulting, and Salesforce customization. Cloud Analogy is the world’s leading Salesforce Development Company offering cutting-edge cloud computing solutions and services.

For more information, visit https://cloudanalogy.com/