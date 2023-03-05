Webllisto is All Set to Exhibit at The Biggest Tech Event in India- IndiaSoft 2023, New Delhi

Indore, India, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Webllisto, a premium blockchain development & consulting firm, is proud to announce its participation in INDIASOFT 2023, one of the largest international information and communication technology (ICT) exhibitions and conferences in India.

INDIASOFT 2023 is a three-day event that brings together exhibitors and delegates from across the globe to explore the latest developments in ICT.

INDIASOFT event will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from March 27th to 29th, 2023. This event is expected to bring together over 1000 IT and tech companies from over 75 countries, converging to meet and connect with each other. It’s an ideal platform for Webllisto to showcase its cutting-edge blockchain solutions to a global audience.

Engage with Webllisto Technologies and steer your business towards impeccable success

At INDIASOFT 2023, Webllisto will showcase its expertise in developing blockchain solutions for various industries, including healthcare, finance, and supply chain management. The company’s experienced blockchain consultants will be on hand to discuss the latest trends in blockchain technology and how it can be utilized to optimize business processes and enhance security.

“We are thrilled to participate in INDIASOFT 2023 and showcase our services to a global audience,” said CEO of Webllisto. “We believe that blockchain technology has tremendous potential to transform the way businesses operate, and we are excited to demonstrate our expertise in this field.”

Webllisto’s participation in INDIASOFT 2023 is an opportunity for the company to network with other industry leaders and exchange ideas on how to leverage technology to solve real-world problems. The company is committed to driving innovation in the blockchain space and is confident that its participation in this event will help it achieve this goal.

Webllisto’s Role in the Global Tech Event?

Webllisto Technologies is a pioneer IT company harbouring lofts of creative minds for exceptional software development. We have certified developers and trained staff that have excelled over a long period of time. The solutions catered by Webllisto envelopes the following services:

Blockchain Development

Custom Software Development

Mobile App Development

Web Design & Development

IT consultation services

IoT Development

Cloud

AR/ VR

Wearables

About Webllisto

Webllisto Technologies is a one-stop solution for all the software development requirements of clients. We are experts in creating and designing Blockchain Applications and stepping up the market with recent advances. Our developers and IT consultants are top-notch rendering cutting-edge IT solutions for international businesses. Ranging from website designing and AR/VR development, We develop wearables software along with Blockchain Application development.

Get to know Webllisto Technologies better and leverage the benefit of meeting in the global IndiaSoft event 2023.

Where to find us?

Locate us at Booth no C85. Contact us for more information on our presence at the IndiaSoft event 2023. Schedule a call or reach us online!

Book a meeting with us at the event!

Contact:

Webllisto Technologies Pvt. Ltd

sales@webllisto.com

www.webllisto.com