Vision Research Launches Phantom T4040 With New 4.2-Mpx BSI High-speed Image Sensor

Vision Research, a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, introduces its Phantom T4040 high-speed camera, surpassing the frame rate capabilities of other high-resolution, high-speed cameras and featuring an updated platform that is 50 percent lighter than the closest equivalent model. The T4040 camera features a groundbreaking back side illuminated (BSI) 2560 x 1664 sensor that maximizes light sensitivity with a peak quantum efficiency over 90 percent.

Thanks to its 4-megapixel (Mpx) sensor, the T4040 has advantages over cameras with traditional 1-Mpx sensors and can capture fine detail and movement over larger areas. For these reasons, the T4040 is ideal for applications like:

-Material impact tests. The T4040 improves the accuracy required for tracking elements and debris after the collision.

-Explosives research, including particle trajectories. Thanks to its extreme dynamic range (EDR) feature, the camera also captures key data contained in the bright flash.

-Particle imaging, including time-resolved particle image velocimetry (PIV). The T4040’s high resolution improves data accuracy when processed into a 3D model.

-Small objects. The T4040’s 9.27-micron pixel size is ideal for subjects requiring high magnification. Specific areas of study include insect wing behavior and computer microchip development.

Standout features of the T4040 include EDR, which mitigates the effects of bright flashes, and binning mode, which expands the camera’s use as a 1-Mpx camera. Binning mode combines pixels to achieve 39,000 frames per second (fps) at 1 Mpx and up to 444,000 fps at the very usable resolution of 1280 x 64. The T4040 also includes on-camera controls, video outputs and CineMag capabilities, all of which make it ideal for remote, standalone operation.

Key Specifications of the Phantom T4040

-4.2-Mpx BSI sensor (2560 x 1664)

-Throughput: 39.8 Gpx/s image capture

-Max frame rate at full resolution: 9,350 fps

-Max frame rate at reduced resolution: 444,400 fps

-Standard and binning modes

-Up to 256 GB of memory

-10Gb Ethernet standard

-Compatible with CineMag 5 (up to 8TB)

-Compact and lightweight at 9.4 lbs (4.3kg)

The T4040 is available now with deliveries beginning in March.

About Vision Research

Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including defense, automotive, engineering, science, medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, and digital cinematography.

The Wayne, N.J.-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality.

Over the course of its 60+ year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®. Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it’s too fast to see, and too important not to™.

Vision Research is a business of AMETEK Inc., a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion.

For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com.

