520d M Sport trim available for BMW’s revamped 5 Series line-up

New York, NY, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — With the introduction of the 520d M Sport trim, BMW has recently announced a major re-vamp of its 5 Series lineup, with a sportier and more sophisticated trim level set to replace the current 520d. At a starting price of Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this new trim is now available for purchase across India at leading dealerships.

Key highlights:

✅ Aprons with front and rear M Aerodynamics

✅ 18-inch alloy wheels and black kidney grille

✅ 188 BHP, 2.0-litre diesel engine

✅ It get’s 400 Nm

✅ Powered by an 8-speed automatic

In addition to the new exterior design, the new 520d M Sport features several exciting updates. The exterior features gloss black kidney grille, side skirts, front and rear aprons, and 18-inch alloy wheels, all part of M Aerodynamics package. A blue brake caliper, chrome exhaust system, and M Sport brakes complete the package.

The M Sport variant includes an M leather steering wheel, M door sills, floor mats, and sports seats as standard equipment. A sporty yet luxurious interior sets it apart from its competitors. An impressive 188 BHP and 400 Nm are delivered by its 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine at 4,000 rpm and 1,750-2,500 rpm. It is paired with an automatic transmission for a smooth and seamless drive.

BMW Group India is excited to introduce the new 520d M Sport trim to its 5 Series lineup. This new variant offers a dynamic and stylish option for those looking for a premium sedan. A 520d M Sport is equipped with exclusive features and enhancements that will exceed customer expectations. To know more about this model or buy online with a bargain offer visit: https://rowthautos.com/variant/5-Series/BMW