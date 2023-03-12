Consolidated Chassis Management Prepares for SACP 3.0 Launch with New, Expanded Office in Savannah, GA

Rockaway NJ, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool manager, announced it has opened a new, expanded office in Savannah, GA, to accommodate the growing South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP) 3.0 team. Launching in October 2023, SACP 3.0 will offer a new chassis provisioning solution that utilizes a single provider pool model.

“SACP 3.0 will revolutionize chassis provisioning in the United States. As we get closer to launch, we are building our teams, expanding our office space and enhancing CIT, our fleet management platform—all to provide the support necessary to ensure SACP 3.0 reaches its full potential,” said Mike Wilson, CEO, CCM.

SACP 3.0 will transition from the current multi-contributor chassis pool to a single provider utility type pool, and it will offer over 50,000 chassis to truckers, beneficial cargo owners, ocean carriers and other port users. The pool is being established cooperatively by The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort), North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports) and Consolidated Chassis Management LLC (CCM).

SACP 3.0 will continue to be the largest fully interoperable chassis pool in the U.S., with more than 75 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It will increase and upgrade the existing South Atlantic Chassis Pool with new and refurbished intermodal chassis from major regional ports and key intermodal inland hubs.

“We are committed to ensuring SACP delivers on its promise, so we will continue to build in our team and make investments that deepen our presence in the Southeast. The new office is not only larger, but it is also more conveniently located, bringing us closer to GPA as well as other members of the supply chain community, including steamship lines and BCO’s,” said Mr. Wilson.