Grinteq Recognized as a Top Web Development Company by MobileAppDaily

Grinteq, a software development specialist company providing a wide range of IT services, has been recognized for its expertise as one of the Top Web Development Companies by MobileAppDaily, a renowned online platform for mobile app and technology news. 

MobileAppDaily analyzes the market and publishes guides of best-performing IT services vendors to support companies across various industries in finding the right partner to deliver according to their objectives. 

Grinteq was picked as one of the leading companies able to provide 360-degree support to their clients with Full-stack, Front-end, and Back-end development. A team of 70+ seasoned software developers, quality assurance engineers, designers, and project managers is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technology innovations, ensuring they provide cutting-edge solutions that meet clients’ unique needs and goals that ultimately satisfy the end-user.

“Commitment to our clients is the central part of our work. It is rewarding to be acknowledged for our dedication and efforts in helping clients ensure strong online presence,” – commented Sergei Lakishik, Grinteq CEO.

 

About Grinteq

Grinteq has been providing top-quality web development services since 2016, helping clients across various industries achieve their business objectives. 

The company’s commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for web development needs.

For more information about Grinteq and its services, please visit the company’s website

