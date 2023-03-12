Thought Leaders from Team Bankai are Excited to be at Capacity LATAM 2023

Experts from Team Bankai Are Excited to Demonstrate as the Bronze Sponsor at Capacity LATAM from 14-15th March 2023

Posted on 2023-03-12

Garden City, NY, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — We at Bankai Group are excited to announce that industry experts from Team Bankai will exhibit our exceptional Voice and SMS solutions at the Capacity LATAM 2023, one of the most significant events that help connects local ICT service providers in the LATAM region to the international partners. Bankai Group will demonstrate its futuristic telecom and carrier solutions at Booth no. 21 Network with partners, potential clients, and industry experts at one of the leading events that holds a strong place in LATAM’s ICT infrastructure industry.

Capacity LATAM is the region’s largest meeting connecting local ICT infrastructure providers with international partners. Providing you with the ideal environment for annual rebooks, bilateral trading agreements, and new business, the networking-driven event is the place to do business in voice, data, cloud, content, messaging, digital infrastructure, and more.

 

