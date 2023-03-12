The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Tatum Kuhse.

Tatum is an Arizona native born and raised in East Mesa. She is fresh out of school at Arizona State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Management. In addition to her studies, Tatum was a member of the ASU Spirit Squad which kept her busy and involved with the community. After dancing competitively for almost 15 years, she is ready to hang up her ballet shoes and eager to enter a new chapter with The Barker Team and Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Tatum is passionate about her faith, family, and honesty. Her positivity and lightheartedness radiate to those around her creating a calm and comfortable environment for business.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars worth of home sales!

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com