Accurate Heating & Air Conditioning Helps with the Requirements of Furnace Replacement in Santa Rosa



Santa Rosa, CA, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Accurate Heating & Air Conditioning is pleased to announce that they can help homeowners keep up with the changing requirements for furnace replacement in Santa Rosa. When furnace repairs aren’t possible, their team will help individuals choose the best replacement to meet their needs and the new requirement standards and maintain it to ensure it remains functional.

Accurate Heating & Air Conditioning was notified that January 1, 2023, would bring changes to the requirements for furnace replacement units. The new regulations increased the SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating) requirements by eight to 10 percent, meaning only about 70 percent of HVAC units on the market still meet the requirements. In the southwest region, all installed furnaces must meet the new standards, even if they were manufactured before the regulation change.

The new regulations also bring new testing requirements that Accurate Heating & Air Conditioning must follow. It’s also vital for customers to note that the changes in rules may increase the cost of a furnace replacement in Santa Rosa by approximately 15 to 20 percent.

