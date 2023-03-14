GlamPlus Launches New Hair Care Products: ESNSE Shampoo and Conditioner

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — GlamPlus, a one stop solution for all salon requirements, has launched its latest line of hair care products – ESNSE Shampoo and Conditioner. The products are designed to provide a gentle and nourishing cleansing experience for all hair types.

Our Products:

Shampoo – French Florenza, 1 Ltr

Shampoo – Tropicana Fruity Note, 500ml

Conditioner – Caramel Crush Conditioner, 500ml

ESNSE Shampoo and Conditioner are high-quality hair care products that are specially formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients. These ingredients work together to provide nourishing benefits to your hair, making it look healthy, strong, and vibrant. ESNSE Shampoo and Conditioner are both vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

“After successfully launching ESNSE in the hair care segment for professional and retail customers’ , said Divyanshu Singh, Founder and CEO of GlamPlus. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a high-quality hair care solution that provides visible results from the first use.”We wanted to create a hair care product that is both effective and gentle. Our customers can rest assured that they are using a safe and nourishing product that promotes healthy and beautiful hair.“

ESNSE Shampoo and Conditioner are now available for purchase online through GlamPlus’ website at https://marketplace.glamplus.in/?mfg=%5B61%5D. Customers can take advantage of exclusive offers and discounts by visiting the website. They can also buy these products from online marketplaces like Amazon & Flipkart.

For more information on ESNSE and other GlamPlus products, please visit https://glamplus.in/ or https://esnse.in/.

About GlamPlus:

GlamPlus is the one stop solution for all your beauty needs. The company deals in a range of sectors like beauty product marketplace, beauty wellness, eCommerce, SaaS and services that cater to every aspect of the salon industry. We are a leading beauty products company that specialises in providing high-quality, natural and organic beauty products to customers.