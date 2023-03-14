Cynoteck Expands Expertise in Healthcare Industry with Salesforce Health Cloud and Healthcare Mobile App Development Services

Saint Paul, United States, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck, a leading technology consulting company, is pleased to announce its expansion of expertise in the healthcare industry with the addition of Salesforce Health Cloud and healthcare mobile app development services. To lead these efforts, the company has hired Mr. Rajneesh Negi – a pharmaceutical and healthcare expert as its Director of Marketing for Healthcare.

As a highly trusted partner for various leading industries across geographies, Cynoteck has been providing CRM consulting services mainly Salesforce CRM. Now With the growing demand for technology-driven solutions in the healthcare industry, the company is committed to providing innovative and efficient services to healthcare organizations.

The addition of Salesforce Health Cloud Services and healthcare mobile app development services will enable Cynoteck to provide customized solutions to healthcare organizations, ensuring streamlined workflows and improved patient care. This expansion of services is a testament to Cynoteck’s dedication to meeting the needs of its clients and addressing the new-age challenges of the healthcare industry.

Mr. Rajneesh Negi brings with him a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry, having worked with leading healthcare organizations. As Director of Marketing for Healthcare at Cynoteck, he will lead the company’s efforts to provide innovative solutions to healthcare organizations and build strong relationships with clients.

“We are thrilled to expand our services in the healthcare industry,” said Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck. “We are confident that with the addition of Salesforce Health Cloud Services and healthcare mobile app development services, we will be able to provide customized solutions to healthcare organizations, and Mr. Negi’s expertise in the healthcare industry will be invaluable in achieving this goal.”

Cynoteck is committed to providing the highest quality services to its clients and looks forward to working with healthcare organizations to improve patient care and streamline workflows.

For more information about Cynoteck and its services, please visit the company’s website at https://cynoteck.com

Contact: Clifton Michael

Director of Sales

Cynoteck Technology Solutions

Phone: +1-415-429-6641

Email: sales@cynoteck.com