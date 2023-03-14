Tarapro showcases its Innovative Flame-Resistant Clothing Range at Hindalco’s 8th Annual Safety Conclave

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Tarapro, a leading manufacturer of flame-resistant clothing, recently showcased its latest range of innovative protective gear at Hindalco’s 8th Annual Safety Conclave. The event, held on February 14th and 15th, 2023, was hosted by Hindalco, one of India’s leading aluminium manufacturers, at Mahan Aluminium in Singrauli, MP. The conclave was attended by senior teams from all Hindalco plants, including mine safety heads and unit heads.

Tarapro’s participation in the event underlined the company’s commitment to safety and innovation. They presented a range of cutting-edge products designed to provide top-tier protection against thermal hazards and electrical arc flash hazards in the workplace. These products included the newly developed aluminized apron, arc flash range, and cotton-based FRCs. Attendees praised the range and applauded Tarapro for its commitment to employee safety.

The event also highlighted the importance of certification requirements for Molten Aluminium Protection and Arc Flash Clothing. Over 70 HSE experts and end-users from various Hindalco plants attended the discussion and shared their experiences and knowledge. The session aimed to promote the significance of utilizing certified protective gear and adhering to safety protocols.

Rohit Lohia, Director of Tarapro, expressed his delight in participating in the Annual Safety Conclave and highlighted the importance of the relationship between Tarapro and Hindalco. The two companies share a strong bond as Tarapro is a trusted supplier of FR Clothing to Hindalco. He emphasized Tarapro’s commitment to safety and innovation and their dedication to providing the highest quality protective equipment to safeguard workers in hazardous environments.

Tarapro’s products are made with high-quality materials and are designed to withstand the toughest conditions. Their aluminized apron, for example, is designed to provide protection from radiant heat, molten aluminum, and flames. Similarly, Tarapro’s arc flash range of clothing is designed to provide protection against electrical arc flashes, which are a common hazard in the electrical industry. The range is made from a specialized fabric that can withstand the intense heat generated during an arc flash.

Tarapro’s participation in Hindalco’s 8th Annual Safety Conclave highlights the company’s commitment to safety and innovation. Their range of innovative flame-resistant clothing is designed to provide maximum protection to workers who operate in hazardous environments. Tarapro believes that employee safety is of utmost importance and they strive to deliver products that not only meet but exceed safety standards. Their participation in the event has not only allowed them to showcase their latest range of products but also to support the initiatives of Hindalco and other companies in promoting safe work practices.

Company Name : Tara Lohia Pvt Ltd.

Address :45/4A, Chakraberia Road (S), Kolkata, India, 700025

Url : https://taralohia.com/

Email : info@tarapro.in

Phone no : +913340731175