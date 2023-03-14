Krish awaits unlocking new opportunities at Shoptalk 2023 in Las Vegas

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The retail ecosystem no longer focuses on selling products. It also renders services that influence a considerable part of the customer’s life, be it healthcare, travel, finances, or entertainment. The modern-day retailer strives to extend their boundaries and combat the market’s cutthroat competition by offering seamless online shopping experiences at every touchpoint. Events like Shoptalk present a platform that allows retailers to optimize their business. It is one of the most significant events for the entire retail industry.

An overview of Shoptalk: the leading global event for retail and eCommerce

Shoptalk brings together the biggest community of retailers and brands, all here for one essential reason — to create the future of how people search, shop, and spend and to find the tech partners to help them with the same. They have an exceptional exhibit hall featuring more than 650 of the most innovative technology companies worldwide.

Shoptalk 2023 will be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on March 26-29, 2023. Whether you are a startup, a techie, a solution provider, an investor, or an established business, this four-day event has something for everyone. It aims to offer technology companies and solution providers a remarkably qualified audience from around the world. Their Hosted Retailers & Brands Program will help organize more than 50,000 double opt-in meetings. You can engage in brand awareness activities, launch new products, or network with decision-makers at the event. If you are looking for a game-changing tech provider, Shoptalk is the perfect conference for you.

Just like in 2022, Krish is proud to visit the event this year, too, and experience its magnitude.

Krish at Shoptalk 2023

Krish is more than happy to visit #Shoptalk 2023 and see how retail businesses are expected to reshape. The industry experts at Krish will help businesses achieve frictionless commerce and scale up their growth. Mr. Jeff Zanik, Director of Client Success at Krish, will attend the event and share his valuable insights with you.

If you are looking for innovative ideas to meet your growth targets and thrive in the macroeconomic eCommerce environment, schedule a no-obligation consultation session at the event. To schedule a meeting with our expert, Jeff Zanik, just follow the link: https://www.krishtechnolabs.com/shoptalk-us-2023/

He says, “It’s a pleasure to be a part of Shoptalk 2023 and learn from retail changemakers. Besides, it is a wonderful opportunity to share business expertise and valuable insights with retailers who wish to leave a mark in the ever-evolving landscape. I am excited to assimilate some exclusive takeaways, trends, business models, and the latest technologies. It will be a huge help for our clients too.”

About Krish

Krish is a full-service digital commerce agency that works as an antidote to boring eCommerce. We take pride in having delivered over 3000 eCommerce stores globally for B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace brands & merchants. We have empowered brands with platform-agnostic approaches and next-gen eCommerce solutions. We strive to mitigate bottlenecks to facilitate evolution at scale. Whether it is continuous upgrades, new integrations, or changing client preferences, we also help clients in overcoming their challenges on the go.

Visit our website to get more information about our offerings – http://www.krishtechnolabs.com/.