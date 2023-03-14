Danieli Group: ArcelorMittal entrusts Danieli with the installation of a water treatment plant

ArcelorMittal reaffirms its trust in Danieli Group’s innovative systems and technologies, by commissioning the installation of a new water treatment plant in the Barra Mansa site, Brazil.

Danieli Group’s project for ArcelorMittal in Brazil

Buttrio, Italy, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The world’s leading steel and mining company ArcelorMittal ordered the installation of a water treatment plant in Brazil to Danieli Group, hence placing trust in their innovative solutions and selecting their new water treatment technologies for the implementation of the Barra Mansa site. The Italian firm will supply a 400,000-tpy medium section mill which is going to be installed in the brownfield. Implemented with DanFilters and exclusive Zero Scale Pit -ZSP, the new water treatment plant will replace the one serving the dismissed rolling mill. By significantly diminishing civil work, Danieli Group’s ZSP will allow a drastic reduction of construction costs. Most of the scale contained in the cooling water comes from the firsts and the more critical rolling stands. Placed under the rolling mill, ZSP collects water containing rolling mill scale mainly generated during the first rolling steps. It removes the scale from the underground flume and then raises it to the mill floor where it is collected in standard skips. Not only ZSP will guarantee CapEx savings and no extra OpEx costs, but it will also simplify maintenance operations. Danfilters, Danieli’s fast-filtering patented filters, are included in the project as well: three 3.800-mm-dia DanFilters are in fact going to replace four 5.000-mm dia old filters. Startup of the new rolling mill and water treatment plant is scheduled for the third trimester of 2024.

Research, advanced technologies and innovative plants: the mission of Danieli Group

Danieli company was established by Mario Danieli in 1948 in Buttrio, a village located in Northern Italy, where he started as manufacturer of small shears and anvils. Today Danieli Group is recognized throughout the world for the development of low-impact innovative technological solutions. In addition to special steel production, the company manufactures and installs machines and plants used by ferrous and non-ferrous metals industries and by energy production industries. Its reliability is based on research, know-how and experience. Danieli Group is able to provide high-tech plants which are also innovative and carbon neutral. The company’s high-quality performances and specialised services are very complex. Research, investments in advanced technologies and the development of innovative plants are strategic pillars for the preservation and the consolidation of the Group leadership in the global market. Their motto is “Innov-Action to be a step ahead in CapEx and OpEx”, meaning that they put innovation into action in order to achieve even higher level of quality and standards in every aspect of their work: from planning, designing and manufacturing to erection, commissioning and service. In 2020 the company gave birth to the world’s first Twin-MIDA ECR plant for the production of 1.6 Mtpy of bars and wirerod in Pinggang (China) and designed the world’s most technologically-advanced wirerod mill based on the “zero-man-on-the-floor” approach, whereas in 2021 they made the first electrically-heated roller-hearth soaking furnace for billets.