Clinion Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Medical Coding Solution for Clinical Trials

London, UK, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Clinion, a leading provider of eClinical solutions, has announced the launch of its new AI-powered medical coding solution. This innovative solution is designed to transform the medical coding process for clinical trials, offering a faster, more efficient, and more accurate way to code medical data.

Medical coding is a critical component of clinical trials, as it enables researchers to accurately capture and analyze medical data. However, the process of medical coding can be time-consuming, error-prone, and costly, often leading to delays in the clinical trial process.

Clinion’s new AI Medical Coding is set to revolutionize the clinical trial process by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to automate medical coding. The solution uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze medical data and assign the appropriate medical codes, significantly reducing the time and effort required for manual coding.

The solution also provides real-time feedback to clinical trial teams, allowing them to make data-driven decisions more quickly and efficiently. With improved accuracy and speed, Clinion’s medical coding solution enables clinical trial teams to deliver high-quality results and insights faster than ever before.

“We are thrilled to launch AI Medical Coding, which we believe will transform the clinical trial process,” said Manuj Vangipurapu, CEO of Clinion. “By harnessing the power of AI, we can provide clinical trial teams with a faster, more efficient, and more accurate way to code medical data. This will enable our customers to make data-driven decisions more quickly and effectively, ultimately accelerating the drug development process and bringing new treatments to patients faster.”

Clinion’s medical coding solution is the latest addition to its suite of eClinical solutions, which include EDC, RTSM, ePRO, eConsent and CTMS. With over 500+ clinical trials successfully conducted using its solutions, Clinion is the go-to partner for companies seeking to streamline their clinical trial process and bring new treatments to market faster.

For more information on Clinion’s new AI-powered medical coding solution, please visit clinion.com.

About Clinion

Clinion is a global clinical technology company that offers AI-enabled eClinical solutions consisting of EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA and Document Automation that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Clinion is committed to innovating the future of clinical trials through AI/ML and empowering its partners to manage trials more efficiently at lesser costs. For more information, please visit www.clinion.com.