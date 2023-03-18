Freight Management Software Market Size Volume, Share, Demand growth, Business Opportunity by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 18— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Freight Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 15.64 billion by 2030 from USD 9.34 billion in 2021. The global freight management software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Big data applications are multiplying quickly, so it was important to create fresh technologies to maximize cost-effectiveness. Because of this, the market for freight management software may see an increase in demand for analytical platforms and data storage facilities.

Businesses can select the finest modes of transportation for their purposes with the use of freight management software. Companies that need to engage with freight service providers but don’t have their fleet can benefit greatly from this kind of software. Businesses use freight management to research carriers and their services, assess carriers, and select the best carrier for their transportation needs. Professionals in the supply chain and logistics responsible for getting products to clients use this system.

Global Freight Management Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global freight management software market based on type, solution, transportation mode, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Freight Management Software Market Analysis, by Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Freight Management Software Market Analysis, by Solution

Freight Tracking and Monitoring

Cargo Routing and Scheduling

Security

EDI

TM

Order Management

Global Freight Management Software Market Analysis, by Transportation Mode

Rail Freight

Road Freight

Ocean Freight

Air Freight

Global Freight Management Software Market Analysis, by Application

Third-Party Logistics

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Carriers

Global Freight Management Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Freight Management Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Freight Management Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Freight Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Freight Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Freight Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Freight Management Software Manufacturers –

Accenture PLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (TMC)

Ceva Logistics

Db Schenker

The Descartes System Group Inc.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

MercuryGate International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

