Organic Rice Protein Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-MAR-18— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Organic Rice Protein Market is expected to reach USD 112.62 billion by 2030 from USD 94.26 billion in 2021. The global Organic Rice Protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030. Organic rice proteins have applications in sports, gymnastic & energy nutrition, beverages, dairy alternatives, and bakery & confectionery. Organic rice protein ingredients include pasta, ready-to-drink beverages, cereals, bars, powdered shakes, soups, and sweet and savory snacks. They own a diversified set of functions that allow them to be used in various applications. Increased demand for dietary protein, sugar-free, clean label, gluten-free, non-GMO, and hypoallergenic types has led to the growth of the organic rice protein market.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Organic Rice Protein market based on type, protein form, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis by Type

Rice protein isolates

Rice protein concentrates

Others

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis by Protein Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis by Application

Sports & energy nutrition drinks

Beverages

Dairy alternatives

Bakery & confectionery

Meat analogs & extenders

Others

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Organic Rice Protein revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Organic Rice Protein revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Rice Protein sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Organic Rice Protein Manufacturers –

Axiom Foods, Inc.

AIDP Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.

Ribus, Inc.

Top Health Ingredients, Inc.

Green Labs LLC

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Organic Rice Protein Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Type Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

