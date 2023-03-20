Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market to Expand at 25.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Industry Overview

The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size was valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing adoption of micro-mobility vehicles such as e-scooters and e-bikes to help reduce pollution and congestion, especially in crowded cities is a major factor driving the market growth. Micro-mobility is a better alternative to public transportation for countries worldwide focusing on solving their transportation problems rising concern of emissions from vehicles running on gasoline or diesel. Moreover, government subsidies and tax incentives aimed at encouraging the adoption of micro-mobility vehicles are further expected to create more growth opportunities for the market.

Rising applications of micro-mobility vehicles in the transportation and commercial sectors are presenting the need for a strong network of micro-mobility charging stations. In response to the rising demand, micro-mobility vehicle manufacturers are also focusing on offering charging networks across the globe. For instance, in November 2020, TIER, a German e-scooter startup, raised USD 250 million in a Series C funding round from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to expand its presence in European cities. Such developments bode well for the growth of the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market

Leading players across the globe are offering innovative services to grow in the increasingly competitive market. For instance, in December 2020, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd announced the launch of its electric charging stations known as the Ola Hypercharger Network for its range of e-scooters across the world. The company has planned to develop 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India to provide seamless charging for its e-scooters.

The demand for wireless charging stations for e-scooters and e-bikes has increased significantly in recent years. Several players are developing innovative products to enhance operational functionality and reduce the charging time of chargers. For instance, in May 2021, LG Electronics launched wireless charging stations in Bucheon, Seoul, in partnership with Olulo, Inc’s Kickgoing, a local e-scooter sharing service provider, to provide a better experience for e-scooter users.

The rapidly growing demand for shared mobility solutions is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing traffic congestion, fuel cost, and rapidly shrinking parking spaces in emerging and developed countries have led to a greater demand for shared mobility solutions. Moreover, citizens prefer the use of shared mobility solutions as they are cheaper than other modes of transportation and eliminate the issues related to parking spaces. However, the high costs of setting up micro-mobility vehicle charging infrastructure could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Electric Powertrain Market – The global electric powertrain market size was valued at USD 83.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The global electric powertrain market size was valued at USD 83.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. Electric Mobility Market – The global electric mobility market size was estimated at USD 109.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, charger type, power source, end use, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

E-scooters

E-bikes

E-unicycles

E-skateboards

Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Wired

Wireless

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Solar Powered

Battery Powered

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latinn America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market include

Ather Energy

bike-energy

Bikeep

Flower Turbines

Get Charged, Inc.

Giulio Barbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems

Magment GmbH

Perch Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum PV

SWIFTMILE

The Mobility House GmbH

Order a free sample PDF of the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter