Baby Powder Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

Baby Powder Industry Overview

The global baby powder market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the changing consumer preferences towards organic personal care products coupled with a rise in disposable income levels. Over the past few months, the pandemic has paused the demand for products in many sectors owing to disruptions in the supply chain, a drop in sales revenue, and the closure of several businesses across several industries. Factors, such as unemployment and financial insecurity, have shifted consumers’ preference towards major life events, such as childbirth and marriage.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the birth rate decreased by 4% during the pandemic. Companies in the market are innovating and introducing organic products to garner attention from the consumers. Owing to the pandemic, several consumers are opting for baby care products enriched with essential oils and natural ingredients. For instance, Bey Bee, a startup based in Gurgaon, India is offering safe and affordable baby care products in the Indian market.

The growing popularity of e-commerce channels has shifted the market dynamics across several regions. Several manufacturers are utilizing these channels to advertise their products. The capability to choose from a wide range of products coupled with attractive discounts has encouraged a number of consumers to shop online. In addition, companies are entering into partnerships with high-end luxury retailers to sell their products across various markets outside their base country.

The pandemic has impacted product demand. A rise in housing prices and increasing female employment rates are affecting the birth rates across several regions. The fertility rates have been falling in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. For instance, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the U.S. fell from 2.1 to 1.6 from the year 2007 to 2020.

Baby Powder Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby powder market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Powder Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Talc-based

Talc-free

Baby Powder Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

Baby Powder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Baby Powder Industry include

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pigeon Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Amishi Consumer Technology Pvt. Ltd.

KCWW

Artsana USA, Inc.

Green Team Distribution

The Clorox Company

Himalaya Wellness Company

