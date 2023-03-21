Secure Web Gateways Market Is Expected To Reach USD 29.76 bn by 2030

Secure internet gateways are comprehensive internet protection structures designed to stop internet threats and ensure worker compliance. Secure web gateways filter websites, content, and downloads to discover malware signatures. The gateway creates a wall between internet browsers and the endpoint machine to pick out malware, malicious code, and risky URLs and prevent users from engaging. Companies use these equipment to enforce safety insurance policies across more than one remote endpoints. Secure net gateways supply agencies and businesses elevated control and visibility throughout their corporations over the threats present and put into effect mounted policies to stop incidents.

These equipment offer a similar solution to browser isolation software, however supply protection differently. While browser isolation affords a layer of abstraction from the user to the web, secure web gateways deliver a filtering gadget for policy enforcement and malware protection.

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global secure web gateways market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Secure Web Gateways Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Secure Web Gateways revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Secure Web Gateways revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Secure Web Gateways sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Secure Web Gateways Manufacturers –

NortonLifeLock

Zscaler

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies

Sophos Group PLC

Forcepoint

Trend Micro Incorporated

Comodo Group

McAfee LLC

Thoma Bravo

Netskope

A10 Networks

Cyren

Sangfor Technologies

Cato Networks

Content Keeper

Iboss

Menlo Security

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Benefits of purchasing this report: