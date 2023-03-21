Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Age Group, 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Industry Overview

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Rising incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), increasing incidence of sepsis, rapid increase in volume of hospitals and urgent care centers, growing hospital admissions rate, and constant product launches by prominent market players are few factors driving the demand for CRRT, thereby propelling market growth. In the pre-COVID-19 era, the burden of COVID-19-associated AKI climbed to almost 4 million cases per year.

As a result, the high number of COVID-19 patients who develop AKI is expected to drive the market for continuous renal replacement therapy over the forecast period. CRRT was utilized to treat roughly 23,105 AKI patients per year prior to COVID-19. The need for CRRT appears to be 5 times higher in COVID-19 patients, i.e., 4.9 percent, then in historical populations (0.9 percent). In community cohort datasets, 5%–15% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 needed dialysis. Moreover, in some North America regions, the number of people utilizing CRRT jumped by 370 percent over normal levels due to which the demand for the product has been increased during pandemic.

The rising prevalence of fluid overload, which is common in AKI patients in critical care units, is increasing demand for CRRT devices. In addition, the FDA has imposed tight regulations requiring manufacturers to ensure the availability of high-quality CRRT devices in intensive care units. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, rate of kidney infections has been increased due to which several CRRT devices such as hemofilter / hemodialyzer, delivery unit, dialysate solution, and bloodlines and tubing have been authorized by FDA for emergency use in COVID-19 patients. For instance, Prismaflex HF20 Set and Prismaflex ST Set by Baxter Healthcare Corporation and multiFiltrate PRO System and multiBic/multiPlus Solutions by Fresenius Medical are specific CRRT and hemodialysis devices authorized by FDA. Thus, COVID-19 is contributing to increase in the demand for CRRT devices during the forecast period.

The increased demand for advanced CRRT devices as a result of improved patient outcomes is a high-impact major driver of the market for continuous renal replacement therapy. The current CRRT technology has made it possible to analyze and respond to technical data in a complete manner. These improvements have resulted in a detailed examination of prescription and delivery patterns, which has had a favorable impact on clinical results from the standpoint of quality assurance. The most recent CRRT machines allow for automated data gathering and uniform language, allowing for cross-institutional comparisons. Several major market manufacturers have introduced sophisticated CRRT machines that use these technologies which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the development of improved pediatric CRRT products is projected to the market for continuous renal replacement therapy in the near future. Pediatric patients who require CRRT have traditionally been treated with systems that are created and indicated for adults and are not licensed for pediatric usage, which can lead to clinical problems in neonates. As a result, various manufacturers currently offer a range of renal care solutions that enhance access to care, results, and quality of life for patients with severe renal disease or injury anywhere in the globe, regardless of their size or age, which is projected to fuel market expansion.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global continuous renal replacement therapy market on the basis of product, modality, and region:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

System

Consumables

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, Modality Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration (SCUF)

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, Age Group Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Adults

Pediatrics /Neonates

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Specially Clinics

Others

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Fresenius Medical Care inaugurated its training center in Korea, to support education for healthcare professionals in critical care, renal care, and treatment strategies.

March 2021: B. Braun Avitum AG, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical and medical devices services and products, have stated the launch of a global co-marketing contract with B. Braun’s latest OMNIset Plus bloodline set (set version 3.0 or higher) and continuous purification of blood (OMNI) platform to support the use of CytoSorb.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market include:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

NIPRO Corporation

Toray Medical Co., Ltd

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc & Others

