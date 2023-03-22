Third-Party Recruitment Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2030

Agencies, organisations, and people who seek applicants for temporary, part-time, or full-time job opportunities for reasons other than their own are referred to as third-party recruiters. This covers for-profit and non-profit businesses that recommend or recruit students, as well as agencies that gather student information to be shared with employers for the purposes of recruiting and employment.
Without the student’s prior written agreement, third-party recruiters will not reveal any student information to any employer. Under no circumstances student information be released, other than for the original recruitment reasons nor can it be sold or supplied to other companies. Online job advertisements must clearly disclose their privacy rules, or a link to the website where they can be found, stating who will have access to student data.
Global Third-Party Recruitment Market Segmentation:
Global Third-Party Recruitment Market, by Organization Size
- Large Enterprise
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Third-Party Recruitment Market, by Type
- Full-time Recruitment
- Part-time Recruitment
Based on the region, the Global Third-Party Recruitment printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific has the largest market region in the global Third-Party Recruitment market.
Global Third-Party Recruitment Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Major market players covered in the Global Third-Party Recruitment Market:
- Naukri
- Career Development Center
- JBM Recruitment
- CareerBuilder
- Monster
- SEEK
- Zhilian
- Indeed
- ManpowerGroup
- Recruit Holdings
(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
- You can directly share your requirements/changes to the current table of content to: sales@regionalresearchreports.com