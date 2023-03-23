HDTV Supply Partners with Atempo to Offer Comprehensive Data Management Solutions

Los Angeles, California, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audiovisual equipment, has announced a strategic partnership with Atempo, a global provider of data backup and storage solutions. The partnership aims to provide customers with comprehensive solutions for data management and storage, enabling them to secure and protect their critical business data.

HDTV Supply’s extensive product line and expertise in audiovisual technology, combined with Atempo’s innovative backup and storage solutions, will provide customers with cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity. With Atempo’s backup and storage solutions integrated into HDTV Supply’s offerings, customers will have access to reliable and scalable storage solutions that ensure the security and integrity of their data.

“We are excited to partner with Atempo and bring their industry-leading backup and storage solutions to our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “In today’s digital age, data management and protection are crucial to the success of any business. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with comprehensive data management solutions that meet their evolving needs and enhance their overall efficiency.”

Atempo’s Spokesperson added, “We are thrilled to partner with HDTV Supply and leverage their extensive customer base and expertise in audiovisual technology. This partnership aligns with our strategy to expand our global reach and provide customers with innovative data management solutions. We look forward to working together and delivering value to our customers.”

The HDTV Supply and Atempo partnership is expected to provide customers with a seamless and integrated experience that improves data management, storage, and security. The two companies will work closely to develop customized solutions that meet the unique needs of customers across various industries, such as healthcare, finance, and education.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com