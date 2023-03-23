‘Smallville,’ ‘Saved by the Bell’ Stars Plus Levi Next Celebrity Wave at FAN EXPO Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — If fans thought that FAN EXPO Philadelphia was bringing the best celebrity lineup ever to the City of Brotherly Love, just wait until they see today’s wave of guests announced for the event, set for June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Eight headliners from popular shows and films keep the list growing, as Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”); Mark-Paul Gosselar and Mario Lopez (“Saved the Bell”); Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”); Zachary Levi (Shazam!); and Hayden Christensen (Star Wars franchise) join a roster already brimming with standouts from across the pop culture world.

Welling is probably best known for his role as “Clark Kent” in “Smallville.” He has also played “Lt. Marcus Pierce / Cain” in “Lucifer” and “’Karate Rob’ Meltzer” in “Judging Amy” and has had roles in the films Cheaper by the Dozen, The Fog, Draft Day and The Choice.

Kreuk appeared on “Smallville” as Clark’s original love interest, “Lana Lang” and was also featured as “Catherine Chandler” in The CW sci-fi series “Beauty & the Beast” and as “Joanna Hanley” in the CBC legal drama series “Burden of Truth.”

Rosenbaum starred in the role of “Lex Luthor” on “Smallville” and most recently as the character “Buddy Dobbs” on the TV Land series “Impastor.” He is also known for voicing “Wally West / The Flash” on the popular animated series “Justice League” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

Gosselar first gained acclaim for his role as “Zack Morris” on the teen comedy “Saved by the Bell,” before longtime roles in “NYPD Blue,” “Raising the Bar” and “Franklin & Bash.” He was also the co-lead in the baseball-themed series “Pitch” and recently had a two-season run as the father “Paul Johnson” in the ABC series “Mixed-ish.”

Lopez also got his start on “Saved by the Bell,” then had long runs on the beach police drama “Pacific Blue” and the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” He is known to a whole new audience as the host of the syndicated newsmagazines “Access Hollywood” and “Extra.”

The prolific veteran film, television and stage actor, director and producer Esposito, in addition to his role as “Moff Gideon” on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” is well known by television audiences for his iconic portrayal of drug kingpin “Gus Fring” in AMC’s critically acclaimed award-winning series “Breaking Bad.”

Levi took a superhero turn in the title role of 2019’s Shazam! among a busy resume that features more than 70 roles in such popular series as “Chuck,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Less than Perfect.” He lent his voice talents to the full run of “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” and has more than a dozen other voice credits supplementing his body of work.

Christensen starred as “Anakin Skywalker” in the Star Wars prequels Episode II – Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in 2005. He’s had lead roles in the films Jumper and Shattered Glass and has appeared in more than 30 other series and movies.

The eight blend nicely into a slate which includes icon Michael J Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson; Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family,” “Wednesday”); Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man); “Arrow” stars Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards; “Punisher” standout Jon Bernthal; “Daredevil” headliners Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox; “Stranger Things” breakouts Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien; Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Rudy); Peter Weller (Robocop, Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension); Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica); and Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter).

Advanced Tickets for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are on sale through May 18 at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com, with discounts on individual day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.