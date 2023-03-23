Ecosmob Offers Development of Smart Omnichannel Contact Center Solutions

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies has announced its development services for omnichannel contact center solutions. It builds custom contact center solutions that integrate seamlessly with business operations.

An omnichannel contact center is how customers reach a company for any issues they may be experiencing. While using an omnichannel solution, the customer and agent should be able to transfer between channels seamlessly. Suppose a customer raises an issue through an email. In that case, the following conversation or resolution could be continued on social media, a phone call, etc. An omnichannel contact center –

Maximizes productivity

Provides customer insights

Smoothens customer experience

Improves customer retention

Ecosmob utilizes the latest technologies like FreeSwitch, OpenSIPS, and WebRTC to build contact center solutions with features that allow handling all types of customer inquiries with much higher efficiency, regardless of the business size.

Multi-Level IVR

Skill-Based Routing

Analytics and Reports

SIP Trunk/Carrier Management

Auto Data Retrieval from CRM

Built-In WebRTC Phone

And more

“Our team builds contact center solutions capable of handling thousands of concurrent calls efficiently,” said Maulik Shah, co-founder and CEO of Ecosmob Technologies. “We deliver an immersive experience for your customers while maintaining the cost of operations, allowing businesses of all sizes to easily scale up or down.”

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Service

Staff Augmentation Services

