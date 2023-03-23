Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Introduces Powerful Module Allowing Users to Configure Two Networks Using One Module

Vernon Hills, IL, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The newly introduced iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module allows dual network communication, easy configuration, simple diagnostics using one software environment, simplified wiring, and much more.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. announces the iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module which supports CC-Link IE TSN and EtherNet/IP™ networks in one module. CC-Link IE TSN is an open industrial network technology that combines gigabit Ethernet bandwidth with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) allowing for high-speed motion control, safety, and standard communication I/O devices. EtherNet/IP networks allow for communication with third party devices. The new iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module allows users to connect CC-Link IE TSN devices to port 1 and EtherNet/IP devices to port 2 without affecting CC-Link IE TSN communication performance. The module functions also include easy configuration in PLC programming software, saved space on a PLC rack, centralized control of servo motors, and dual ports that allow for customization of use to best fit your needs.

Aside from the main benefit of dual support of networks that were once separate entities, a user will appreciate the saved cost of not having to purchase and implement additional devices, easy network troubleshooting to reduce downtime, and an overall decrease in the need for additional spare parts.

“Due to the great demand for a module that reduces the need for additional networking products, we are pleased to bring the iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module to the market. We are confident that this product will fulfill the demand of our customers and give them a solution that will save them money, space, and time.”, said Agnieszka Zupancic, product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

https://us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/news-and-events/2023/march/cclink-ie-tsn-pluspr/

About Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. It offers a broad product portfolio including programmable automation controllers (PAC), programmable logic controllers (PLC), human machine interfaces (HMI), variable frequency drives (VFD), servo amplifiers and motors, control software, computerized numerical controllers (CNC), motion controllers, robots, low-voltage power distribution products, and industrial sewing machines for the industrial and commercial sectors. Additional information about Mitsubishi Electric Automation is available at us.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/en. About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com *U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022. About Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation Business Group Offering a vast range of automation and processing technologies, including controllers, drive products, power distribution and control products, electrical discharge machines, electron beam machines, laser processing machines, computerized numerical controllers, and industrial robots, Mitsubishi Electric helps bring higher productivity – and quality – to the factory floor. In addition, our extensive networks around the globe provide direct communication and comprehensive support to customers. About e-F@ctory e-F@ctory is Mitsubishi Electric’s integrated concept to build reliable and flexible manufacturing systems that enable users to achieve many of their high speed, information driven manufacturing aspirations. Through its partner solution activity, the e-F@ctory Alliance, and its work with open network associations such as The CC-Link Partners Association (CLPA), users can build comprehensive solutions based on a wide ranging “best in class” principle. In summary, e-F@ctory and the e-F@ctory Alliance enable customers to achieve integrated manufacturing but still retain the ability to choose the most optimal suppliers and solutions. *e-F@ctory, iQ Platform are trademarks of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan and other countries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. *All other trademarks are acknowledged

Mitsubishi Electric Automation

Contact:Pam Summers

Marketing Communications Manager

SUMMERS Pam

Phone : +1 (847) 478-2415

Pam.Summers@meau.com