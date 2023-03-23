Network Management Software Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 23— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Network Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2030 from USD 8.1 billion in 2021. The global network management software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to the increasing popularity among IT companies and network administrators for identifying data from network devices.

A network management machine (NMS) is software or software that approves network engineers to manipulate the impartial factors of a network within the context of a large community administration framework and performs numerous key functions. An NMS identifies, configures, monitors, updates, and troubleshoots network gadgets in each wired and wi-fi employer network. The performance information accumulated from each network factor is then displayed with a device management application, permitting community engineers to make changes as needed. Network thing companies make their performance facts available to NMS software through APIs or protocols such as NetFlow, a de facto enterprise popular developed via Cisco that lets NetFlow-enabled routers transmit visitors and overall performance data.

Global Network Management Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global network management software market based on deployment mode and organizational size at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Network Management Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Network Management Software Market Analysis, by Organizational Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Network Management Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Network Management Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Network Management Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Network Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Network Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Network Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Network Management Software Manufacturers –

Cisco

IBM

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Nokia

SolarWinds

CA Technologies (Broadcom)

NETSCOUT

Riverbed Technology

Micro Focus

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Network Management Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

