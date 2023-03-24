Apheresis Machines Market to Reach US$ 5.89 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global apheresis machines market size is estimated to be USD 3.12 billion in 2020 and reach USD 5.89 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.76% for 2021-2027. These machines help with controlling the volumes or doses of components, better inventory control, and better quality control due to less manipulation of the individual components. The rising demand for plateletpheresis application in apheresis procedures is expected to push the demand for apheresis machines over the forecasted period.

Factors to Impact Global Apheresis Machines Market over Forecast Period:

Apheresis plays a crucial role in the treatment of cancer patients, which remains the key factor driving the market’s growth.

The rising demand for blood derivatives is also an important factor expected to drive the apheresis machines market growth.

A notable increase in the rate of blood-related disorders over the recent past, particularly in developed economies, is projected to account for measurable demand generation.

Technological advancements in apheresis machines will also contribute to expanding the global apheresis machines market during the forecast period.

Lack of donor availability and histocompatibility stands as a major challenge to rapid market growth.

Apheresis devices are risky to operate and cost a premium when purchased for apheresis therapy, highlighting the key challenges facing the apheresis market players.

Apheresis procedures are widely used in treating multiple sclerosis relapses, which is expected to sustain sales in the global market.

Favorable government initiatives regarding the healthcare and medical industry are likely to benefit the performance of the apheresis market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Apheresis Machines Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the healthcare and medical industry upside down. However, the arrival of the pandemic also triggered the emergency approval of apheresis machines. While the apheresis machines market initially suffered a huge loss in revenue generation and sales growth, the pandemic also affected operational activities of the apheresis market, including import and export services, due to the temporary shutdown of various key companies.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global apheresis machines market study based on type, application, and end-user.

Based on type, the apheresis machines market has been segmented into –

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis

Based on application, the apheresis machines market has been segmented into –

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Based on end user, the apheresis machines market has been segmented into –

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Others

Apheresis Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The global apheresis machines market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest market share in the apheresis machines, followed by the Asia Pacific. Moreover, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market and is thus expected to project the highest CAGR in the global apheresis machines market over the forecast period.

Key Global Apheresis Machines Market Competitors Includes –

The global apheresis machines are highly fragmented, with a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global apheresis machines market include –

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. brauna Melsungen AG

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Haemonetics Corporation

HemaCare Corporation.

Apheresis machines market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from primary interview respondents and survey.

Apheresis Machines Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Apheresis Machines Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

