Anthracite Market will reach at a CAGR of 6.4% from to 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global anthracite market size is expected to register a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The enormous demand for anthracite from various industries as a fuel source is majorly driving the market growth across the globe in the coming years. Anthracite is a superior fuel source and has various advantages over conventional substituents such as oil, wood, gas, etc. The rising demand for anthracite as a fuel source is projected to drive the anthracite market growth over the forecast period.

Rising adoption of Anthracite:

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies is expected to account for an augmenting growth of the anthracite market over the forecast period

The high cost of anthracite compared to other substituents available on the market is likely to hinder the growth of the anthracite market in the long run.

The increase in demand from the metal industry where anthracite is used as reluctant is projected to boost the growth of the anthracite market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Anthracite Market:

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly affected the anthracite market scenario, resulting in decreased overall demand, and calls for quick responses from every stakeholder in the anthracite landscape – including manufacturers, vendors, distributors, and consumers. The economic slowdown has caused a considerable slump in the performance of end-use industries, which is expected to negatively impact the anthracite market in the initial years of the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the anthracite market study based on application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the application, the anthracite market has been segmented into –

Fuel

Steel Making

Sinter Plants

Indurating Furnaces

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the anthracite market has been segmented into –

Steel

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Bricks

Silicon & Glass

Others

Anthracite Market: Regional Outlook

The anthracite market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the global market for anthracite because of high demand from various end-use industries. The Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. Some European countries generate significantly high demand for anthracite as they use it to substitute high-priced natural gas as a fuel alternative.

Key Global Anthracite Market Competitors Includes –

Blaschak Anthracite Corporation

Lehigh Anthracite

Atlantic Anthracite Plc

Atrum Anthracite Ltd

Celtic Energy

Vietnam National

Anthracite-Mineral Industries Group

Siberian Anthracite

Sadovaya Group

Vostok Anthracite

Robindale Energy Services, Inc.

The key players in the anthracite market are focusing on growth strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, joint ventures, new product lines, and advance technology adaption on a global level to enhance their market share. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country.

Anthracite Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Anthracite Market: Target Audience