FRP Rebar Market to Experience Significant Growth by 2030

Fiber reinforced polymer rebars consist of a mixture of reinforcement fibers and a polymer resin matrix. Glass, as a component, serves to promote tensile strength while the surrounding fibers provide greater durability, resistance to buckling, and corrosion. These gains are expected to boost the application of fiber-reinforced polymer rebars in power isolation and water treatment plants, thereby fueling the global fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars market growth.

FRP rebars are very expensive to produce and installation is also expensive as compared to steel rebars. Due to all these factors and with limited budgets for construction projects, have slow down the growth of the FRP rebar market. The market prefer steel rebar more as it have low cost. In recent years, construction bodies and organisations have made FRP rebar codes and specifications much clearer, boosting the market for FRP rebars. The market for FRP rebar is still in its early stages of adoption and acceptance.

In July 2020, Pultron Composites have signed Geosynthetic Partners Ltd. For the New Zealand and Pacific Islands distributor of Mateenbar, and expanding their presence further in the APAC region.

FRP Rebar Market for Insulation Market Segmentation:

FRP Rebar Market, by Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Basalt Fiber

FRP Rebar Market, by Resin Type

Vinyl Easter

Epoxy

Others

FRP Rebar Market, by Application

Highway, Bridges & Buildings

Marine Structurers & Waterfronts

Water Treatment Plant

Others

Based on the region, the FRP Rebar Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the FRP Rebar Market.

FRP Rebar Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the FRP Rebar Market:

Composite Group Chelyabinsk

Schöck Bauteile GmbH

Dextra Group

Pultron Composites

Pultrall Inc.

Owens Corning

Sireg Geotech S.r.l.

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)