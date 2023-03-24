SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2022 Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

Based on deployment segment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud deployment. The cloud segment had the largest market in 2020. Cloud-based solutions have become the norm owing to the several benefits, such as high flexibility, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and low hardware maintenance cost, offered by the SaaS deployment model. Organizations increasingly prefer cloud-based deployment of various CRM solutions as they are hosted on the vendor’s server and can be accessed remotely from any location. This eliminates the need for manually upgrading the same and enables the user to access data from any location hassle-free.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven organizations across the world to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their employees and communities. The pandemic, businesses and organizations need to close sales deals, pursue opportunities, and resolve customers’ issues more than ever to improve retention. Government mandate of Work from Home policies that has been driven organization market, that has increased focus on effective ways of engaging with customers in a remote working environment. This is anticipated to drive the adoption and implementation of CRM solutions to their full potential as businesses focus on leveraging the majority of CRM functions to serve buyers, drive sales engagement, and increase employee productivity.

Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Segmentation:

Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Solutions

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Social Media Monitoring

Others

Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise

Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Application

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Discrete Manufacturing

Government & Education

Other

Based on the region, the Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market:

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

ADOBE INC.

SugarCRM Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Copper CRM, Inc.

Insightly Inc.

Creatio.

(Note: Major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

