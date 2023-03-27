Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Research Scope And Data Sources 2030

Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global hot food processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 35.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for bakery products, processed foods, and rising meat consumption coupled with innovation in food processing.

Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hot food processing equipment market based on type, mode of operation, end user, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Baking Equipment, Evaporation Equipment, Pasteurization Equipment, Dehydration Equipment, Roasting & Grilling Equipment, Frying Equipment, Sterilization Equipment, Blanching Equipment, Others.

Baking equipment has led the industry and accounted for 20.8% of the global revenue share in 2021. The demand for bakery items is expected to witness augmentation owing to the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat foods attributed to the consumers’ hectic lifestyles. Furthermore, rising snack consumption is likely to boost the demand for cakes and pastries. Increasing demand for bakery products is expected to drive the hot baking equipment market growth.

The different types of sterilization equipment include heat sterilization, steam sterilization, and irradiation. Sterilization equipment manufacturers like JBT Corporation and Allpax Products are focusing on providing automation solutions to processed food manufacturers in order to meet their changing requirements, thereby driving the equipment demand across the globe significantly.

Fryers are mostly used to improve the eating quality of the food. Fried foods, such as potato crisps, maize, and other potato snack foods, have a storage life of up to 12 months at room temperature. The quality is maintained by using packaging materials with suitable barrier qualities and storing them properly. Increasing demand for packaged foods is expected to drive the demand for frying equipment during the forecast period.

Based on the Mode of Operation Insights, the market is segmented into Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual.

Automatic segment led the market and accounted for 54.8% of the global hot food processing equipment revenue in 2021. The advantages of the automatic segment include more consistent food quality, high food stability & safety, greater compliance with legal & customer specifications, and efficient operation.

Semi-automatic segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Semi-automated manufacturing lines physically transfer food raw ingredients from a designated preparation station to the production line while preparing the processed food in an automated manner.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Food Processing Industries, Food Service Industry, Household.

The food processing industry segment has led the market and accounted for 56.9% of the global hot food processing equipment market revenue share in 2021. The food processing sector is witnessing strong growth owing to the rising global food demand coupled with the demand for high-quality food and sustainability.

The demand for the foodservice industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Food service outlets are establishments that serve meals and snacks for on-the-spot consumption. Full-service restaurants, quick food outlets, cloud kitchen cafeterias, and other businesses that prepare and sell food to the public are included in this category.

Hot Food Processing Equipment Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

January 2022: Bühler AG owned Ben Link partnered with Alfa Laval, which will allow Alfa Laval to gain access to Ben Link digital crowd platform, which has 4,000 local and qualified field technicians based in Europe, the UK, the U.S., and India.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

To enhance market penetration and cater to the changing technological requirements from various applications such as bakery, poultry, seafood, pet food, fruits, and vegetables, the manufacturers adopt several strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions.

