IEM is emerging as the Top Mechanical Engineering College in Kolkata with a Great Infrastructure

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mechanical Engineering is an essential field of study, with a wide range of applications and opportunities for innovation. It is a field that is highly valued by employers, as it provides a strong foundation for a successful career in many industries. It is constantly evolving, and its importance is only increasing as technology advances. Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) is emerging as the biggest Mechanical Engineering College in Kolkata, and has amazing infrastructure.

The course comes with 100% placement assurance for learners. Those who pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering will find a wealth of opportunity and potential for success. With the ever-changing landscape of technology, Mechanical Engineering provides a platform for engineers to develop new products and solutions. This is invaluable for those who are looking to make a difference in the world and create something new. It is a field that requires a strong understanding of physics and mathematics, as well as the ability to think critically and solve complex problems. This makes it an ideal field for those who are looking to pursue a career in engineering, as it provides a solid foundation for success.

In addition to its practical applications, Mechanical Engineering is also an important field of study for those who are interested in innovation and invention. Its importance is only increasing with the advancement of technology. Thus, learners can find work in various industries, from automotive to aerospace. Candidates for admission to this college must possess a valid scorecard from a test held particularly for engineering aspirants each year, as well as a passing 10+2 diploma with a minimum GPA of 50%.

Candidates, before confirming their seats in IEM, will need to meet a few additional requirements in addition to these two mark sheets. Additionally considered factors include age and reservation quota. The best mechanical engineering program with 100% job assistance is offered by IEM. It is the best mechanical engineering college in the eastern part of India.

About IEM

IEM or Institute of Engineering & Management is a college in Kolkata, West Bengal, and is privately held. It is affiliated to the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

For more information or for any enquiry, visit the website https://iem.edu.in/iem-college-of-engineering/department-mechanical-engineering/.

Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM)

Y12, Block Ep, Sector 5, Salt Lake Electronics Complex, Kolkata, India, West Bengal

Phone no: 033 2357 2059

Email id: admissions@iemcal.com.