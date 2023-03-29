Remington College expands reach with Columbia Southern University College partnership

Knoxville, TN, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Starting this month, students at Remington College will be able to transfer credits to Columbia Southern University.

Remington College recently entered into an articulation agreement with Columbia Southern University. Helping students attain practical skills and creating a supportive environment has always been at the core of Remington College’s mission. This is now more obtainable through the partnership with Columbia Southern University, a regionally accredited college, accepting transfer credits into their program.

This agreement will allow students to transition with ease to Columbia Southern University, accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, in pursuit of further education once they have completed their program at Remington College. Columbia Southern University will accept course work from Remington College students that meet general admission and transfer credit requirements. With the new agreement, advisors at both institutions will be able to work closely together to ensure students are prepared for the transition.

“At Remington College, we prepare our graduates for a variety of employment and further education opportunities,” said Remington College President Brandon Shedron. “We’re very proud that this agreement will allow Remington College students and graduates to pursue further education at Columbia Southern University.”

Columbia Southern University is an online university based in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The school is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Transfers within the articulation agreement will start soon.

For more information about Remington College, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.

For more information about Columbia Southern University, visit https://www.columbiasouthern.edu/ .

