Cynoteck Expands Its IT Services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck, a leading technology solutions company, is pleased to announce its expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company has opened a new office in the UAE to extend its exceptional services to the region. Cynoteck specializes in Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, Web Development, and Mobile app Development Services, primarily serving the Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Service, Utility Retail & Ecommerce sectors.

The UAE has a thriving business ecosystem, making it an ideal location for Cynoteck’s expansion. The country’s strategic location provides easy access to a diverse range of industries, creating new opportunities for Cynoteck to establish and grow its client base.

Cynoteck is well-known for its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that exceed client expectations. The company’s unique strengths and capabilities include a team of highly-skilled and experienced professionals, an agile development approach, and a customer-focused mindset.

The new UAE office will enable Cynoteck to provide local support to existing and potential clients in the region. The expansion will help the company better understand and meet the specific needs of clients, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the expansion, Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck, said, “We are excited to establish our presence in the UAE and look forward to contributing to the region’s dynamic business landscape. Our team is committed to providing world-class solutions and services that drive success for our clients. With our new office, we are confident that we can strengthen our relationships with existing clients and establish new partnerships in the region.”

The UAE expansion is the latest move in Cynoteck’s growth strategy, following recent expansions in other regions. The company’s focus on delivering exceptional services and customer satisfaction has propelled its growth, and it remains committed to serving clients across various sectors.

Cynoteck invites businesses in the UAE and surrounding regions to explore its technology solutions and services. The company looks forward to building long-term partnerships and contributing to the region’s business success.

Cynoteck Technology Solutions

Address– Regus Downtown, Level 5

Standard Chartered Building

Dubai UAE PO BOX 35482

Phone number – +9714-313-2517