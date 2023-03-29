Obeetee Carpets is Emerging as the Top Carpet Shop in Mumbai with great after-sale service

Mumbai, India, Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to quality carpets and rugs, Obeetee is the best name out there. It is emerging as a top store the city of Mumbai with superior carpets and rugs on offer, and standing out for its wonderful after-sales service for customers.

According to studies, by 2026, the market for carpets and rugs will have grown to $38.8 billion. New technologies aimed at enhancing durability and aesthetics are expected to drive demand in the market, along with healthy demand from the commercial sector, growing popularity of modular carpet solutions, rising demand for high-end carpets, and an increase in new construction and renovation activity globally. When compared to older carpets, modern carpets provide greater levels of comfort. Obeetee has carpets and rugs of traditional style on offer, as well as of a contemporary style.

The growing popularity of hard-surface flooring has had a negative impact on the demand for carpets, but sales of area rugs have largely been unaffected because area rugs are typically used to enhance the appearance of hard-surface flooring. Modern area rugs and carpet-tiles are also playing a significant role in the market’s overall expansion.

The main functions of carpets and rugs in homes are to improve the aesthetic appeal of the inside and to insulate heat and sound. The amount of home renovations and new residential construction is expected to drive market demand, with robust growth in renovations and the sale of newly built structures translating to higher demand for carpets.

Leading carpet manufacturer Obeetee creates vast collections of carpets and rugs at various price points, from budget to luxury. For a variety of residential and commercial projects, including houses, top-notch hotels and resorts, casinos, multi-family homes, and country clubs, it provides high-quality carpet products. Its carpets and rugs are available in a wide variety of styles, and these can be availed as wished, at reasonable prices.

Visit https://www.obeetee.in/pages/store-mumbai for more details.

About Obeetee

Obeetee is a major carpet and rug store in India, with many high quality rugs and carpets that adorn the interiors of homes and businesses in states across the country and even abroad. This is one of the best stores to buy from.

For further information or enquiries, visit the website https://www.obeetee.in/.

Contact Information:

Obeetee Retail Private Limited

Corporate Office

Khasra No. 289/2,

Near SOL India,

Sultanpur,

New Delhi – 110030

Phone no: 91-9559140222.