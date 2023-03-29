HDTV Supply and AIDA Imaging: A Long-Standing Partnership Delivering High-Quality Audio-Video Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Since its establishment in 2002, HDTV Supply has been a leading supplier of Audio-visual equipment, including HDMI cables, splitters, switches, and extenders. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch products to its customers and has built a reputation for its exceptional customer service and technical support.

AIDA Imaging, on the other hand, specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative Audio-visual products such as cameras, converters, and recorders. The company has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality Audio-visual solutions, catering to the needs of broadcasters, production companies, and professional AV integrators.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and AIDA Imaging began in 2011, and since then, the two companies have been working closely to provide customers with high-quality Audio-visual products. HDTV Supply has been a distributor of AIDA Imaging’s products, ensuring that customers have access to the latest Audio-visual solutions in the market.

“We are delighted to have been partnering with AIDA Imaging for over a decade. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns with our own values, and we are proud to offer their products to our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply.

“Our partnership with HDTV Supply has been instrumental in expanding our reach and making our products accessible to a wider audience. We look forward to continuing this partnership and delivering high-quality Audio-visual solutions to the market,” said a Spokesperson at AIDA Imaging.

HDTV Supply and AIDA Imaging’s partnership has resulted in the successful launch of several Audio-visual products, including the AIDA Imaging UHD-200 4K HDMI Video Scaler, AIDA Imaging HE-160 HDMI/USB PTZ Camera, and the HDTV Supply HDTVEX001K 4K HDMI Extender.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About AIDA Imaging: AIDA Imaging specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative Audio-visual products such as cameras, converters, and recorders. The company caters to the needs of broadcasters, production companies, and professional AV integrators, providing them with high-quality Audio-visual solutions.

