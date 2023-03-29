Food Farm Hub introduces a Cross-Border B2B Food and Agriculture Marketplace

Empower food and agriculture businesses by providing innovative solutions to transform how they market, sell, and operate while improving efficiency

Food Farm Hub

Bangkok, Thailand, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Today, the Food Farm Hub announced the next Cross-border B2B Food and Agriculture Marketplace. 

Food Farm Hub is an innovative business-to-business (B2B) marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers of food and agricultural products all around the world. Food Farm Hub empowers food and agriculture businesses by providing innovative solutions to transform how they market, sell, and operate while improving efficiency! 

Food Farm Hub is a one-stop food and agriculture marketplace for farmers, food manufacturers, exporters, importers, food distributors, wholesale buyers, food traders, supermarkets, restaurants, food retailers, and bulk food consumers. Food Farm Hub provides a professional platform where businesses can find the products they need, from ingredients to develop food products, cosmetics or medicine, to products for resale, wholesale, OEM, and other purposes.  

Food Farm Hub is backed by the AsiaPay Group, a premier digital payment solution and e-business and technology vendor service for banks, airlines, and hotels, as well as the food & beverage, insurance, and telecommunications industries, e-commerce merchants, and other businesses with over 20 years of experience across 16 offices throughout the Asia Pacific region.  

The digital world is changing at a rapid pace and businesses must not only be able to adapt but also thrive in the constantly evolving marketplace. Food Farm Hub connects buyers and suppliers of food and agricultural products to create a more efficient, sustainable, and secure global food and agriculture system.

Please visit the website below for more information on services or to partner with Food Farm Hub. 

 

Contact Details 

Business: Food Farm Hub
Contact Name: Food Farm Hub Company Limited 

Contact Email: inquiry@foodfarmhub.com
Country: Thailand
Website:  https://www.foodfarmhub.com/

