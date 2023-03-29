CaseFox Launches New User Interface for Legal Billing Software

Milpitas, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — CaseFox, a leading legal billing software provider, announces the launch of a newly redesigned user interface. The updated interface provides a modern and user-friendly design that makes it easier for legal professionals to manage their billing and invoicing needs.

The new user interface features a sleek and intuitive design, with an emphasis on simplicity and ease of use. The dashboard provides users with quick access to their most important data, including recent activity, pending invoices, and payments received.

“We are excited to introduce our new user interface, which reflects our commitment to provide the best possible experience for our customers,” said Manish Gupta, CTO at CaseFox.

“We believe that our new UI will make the software more accessible and user-friendly, allowing legal professionals to easily manage their billing and invoicing needs.”

The new user interface also includes several new features and improvements, including:

– Customizable dashboards allow users to configure the information they see.

– Improved search functionality for finding clients, matters, and invoices.

– An updated timekeeping interface that makes it easier to track billable hours.

– Enhanced reporting capabilities that provide greater insights into billing activity.

These new features, along with the redesigned user interface, demonstrate CaseFox’s ongoing commitment to providing a robust and user-friendly legal billing software solution.

To learn more about CaseFox’s legal billing software and the new user interface, visit the company’s website at www.casefox.com.

About CaseFox

CaseFox is a leading legal billing software provider helping law firms and legal professionals manage their billing and invoicing needs. Founded in 2011, the company has grown to serve customers around the world, providing a comprehensive suite of features and tools designed to streamline billing processes and improve productivity. Being a specialist in catering to every need of every kind of legal professional ranging from solo to enterprise-level organizations, CaseFox has gained a significant reputation in the market for being the simplest, most efficient, powerful, and yet affordable legal software.

