Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute Opens New Location in Florida

Pompano Beach, FL, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute is pleased to announce that they have recently opened a new clinic location in Pompano Beach, FL, in partnership with the Powell Medical Hair Transplant Center. The new location will provide the same hair transplant services that have helped thousands of patients over the years.

Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute provides state-of-the-art medical hair transplant procedures that help men restore their natural hair. All procedures are performed in-office, giving patients peace of mind that they will get the best results with minimal downtime so that they can return to their daily activities as quickly as possible. With the new location in Pompano Beach, patients from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach restore their hair while staying close to home!

Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute has a long-standing reputation for completing successful procedures that help men regrow their natural hair through various surgical procedures. They have served thousands of patients and are eager to provide the same service to Florida patients.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location in Florida can find out more by visiting the Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute website or calling 1-516-487-3797.

About Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute : Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute is a medical clinic with surgeons specializing in hair transplant surgeries. They offer state-of-the-art treatment options with a high success rate to give patients confidence. Their clinic has locations in New York, Philadelphia, and Florida.

Company : Feller & Bloxham Medical Hair Transplant Institute

Address : 540 E McNab Rd. Unit A, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Telephone : 1-516-487-3797

Email : info@fellermedical.com

Website : https://fellermedical.com