Mobile Mark Becomes Cradlepoint Antenna Partner

Itasca, IL, United States, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark Inc., a manufacturer of infrastructure, vehicle, devices, and embedded antennas for wireless applications from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz, announces that they are now a Cradlepoint Antenna Partner.

Cradlepoint is a leader in wireless WAN technology, utilizing LTE and 5G networks to provide agile, reliable wireless high-speed data. Mobile Mark’s unique products and services align well: the company provides a wide range of antenna solutions across all wireless protocols, in multiple configurations, combined with their expertise in creating wireless solutions for nearly every application.

Mobile Mark’s Vice President of Sales, Ken Lukowski, is pleased to be a part of this program and to become an Antenna Partner of Cradlepoint stating, “This partnership combines more than products or services. We are combining Cradlepoint’s values: trust, customer service, innovation and community, with Mobile Marks’ values: trusted manufacturing, product customization, engineering excellence, innovation, and focus on Made-in-the-USA products. We have had great success with this formula over the past 40 years and are confident we’ll find future success in our partnership with Cradlepoint.”

To optimize product compatibility, Mobile Mark offers a Match Up guide to the most popular Cradlepoint routers. These Cradlepoint Match Up guides can be found for free on the Mobile Mark website, Match Up Guide. Mobile Mark also has a USA-based Sales and Customer Service team who can assist with product selection questions. For assistance you can call us at 800-648-2800 or email us at info@mobilemark.com.

About Mobile Mark, Inc.

Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures infrastructure, vehicle devices, and embedded antennas for wireless applications from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz. Applications include Cellular 5G,& 4G LTE, GPS/GNSS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G, WiFi, ISM & LoRaWAN® M2M & IoT, Smart City Networks, and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more about Mobile Mark or the Cradlepoint antenna partnership, visit the company’s website, www.mobilemark.com.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com