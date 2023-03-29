Creative Diagnostics Introduces ELISA Kit Development Services to Support IVD Research

New York, USA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in providing raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the biotechnology industry, recently introduced comprehensive contract ELISA kit development services to the R&D and IVD communities, facilitating regulatory approval submissions.

With expertise in antibody generation and immunoassay development, Creative Diagnostics can generate various diagnostic antibodies covering a wide range of diseases, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and bone diseases, especially osteoporosis. In addition, Creative Diagnostics possesses a variety of ELISA kits for the detection of hundreds of different proteins and molecules, including cytokines, growth factors, markers of infectious diseases, diabetes and tumors, small molecular drugs, and more.

Meanwhile, Creative Diagnostics’ research team can optimize existing kits by testing novel antibodies or reagents according to customers’ special requirements. Scientists from Creative Diagnostics can also work with clients to prevent early pitfalls with assay development by assessing the purposes and desired attributes of the assay while adhering to strict quality control guidelines from start to finish.

Creative Diagnostics focuses on thorough optimization and validation of every aspect of assay development, including antibody specificity, assay sensitivity, reproducibility (intra-assay and inter-assay), cross-reactivity, standard curve range, assay accuracy (linearity and recovery), and kit stability. Moreover, the company offers advanced small molecule design and rat IgG or chicken IgY monoclonal antibody generation services to cover client needs.

In fact, Creative Diagnostics is experienced in providing a wide range of immunoassay development services. Based on the unrivaled expertise in developing highly specific diagnostic antibodies for use in sandwich ELISA kits, competitive ELISA kits, and colloidal gold immuno-chromatography strips, Creative Diagnostics has developed diagnostic kits for the quantitative detection of enzymes, proteins, peptides, antibodies, receptors, small molecules, metabolites, and drug derivatives from biological samples, including cell culture supernatants, cell lysates, tissue homogenates, sera, plasmas, ascites, cerebrospinal fluids and urines, collected from preclinical and clinical studies of animals and human, respectively.

Furthermore, Creative Diagnostics’ services cover a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, oncology, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and psychiatric disorders. Notably, it also provides assay development services for biomarkers, including proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids, as well as building diagnostic kits that access enzyme activity, protein-protein interactions, nucleic acid-protein interactions, and inhibitor characterization.

If you want to learn more about its ELISA kit development services or have any questions regarding research materials, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.