CD BioSciences Launches Hyperspectral Imaging Technology for Food Safety

Hyperspectral imaging, also known as chemical imaging or spectral imaging, is an emerging technology that combines traditional imaging with spectroscopy to acquire and analyze a large amount of spectral and spatial information from real scenes in the form of three-dimensional images. Compared with traditional imaging and spectroscopy, image processing and analysis are the core of hyperspectral imaging technology. This technology is increasingly used in food safety inspection and quality control due to its ability to provide detailed information about the composition and properties of various food products.

Each food product has a unique spectral signature due to its chemical composition and physical structure, as well as the way of reflecting, scattering or absorbing energy when exposed to electromagnetic radiation of different wavelengths. Among the increasing number of food contaminants, foodborne microorganisms can cause structural and chemical changes within a short period of time. These changes can be detected based on the intensity of scattering or absorption of the incident radiation, thus determining the presence of contaminants and their spatial distributions within food samples.

Hyperspectral imaging technology is a non-destructive analysis technology with high accuracy, reliability, and performance. It is used to detect biological pollutants for food production, such as pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms. CD BioSciences can use hyperspectral imaging technology to provide customers with a series of food microbiological testing services to ensure the quality and safety of food, including the detection of living microorganisms in fruit, vegetable, cereal, and detection of microbial contamination in beef, pork, chicken, fish, and egg.

CD BioSciences possesses a professional team with extensive working experience in the imaging field. Its team can provide customers with personalized imaging services that meet research needs in the fields of biology, microbiology, medicine, and food. In addition to food microbiological testing services, CD BioSciences can also offer customized services for tissue imaging and analysis, cell imaging analysis, molecular imaging analysis, microorganisms imaging analysis, and imaging analysis for drug discovery & development.

