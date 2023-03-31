Toilet Paper Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2030

Posted on 2023-03-31 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Toilet Paper Market Growth & Trends 

The global toilet paper market size is anticipated to reach USD 75.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Toilet paper has become increasingly popular among consumers in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Rising awareness about health and hygiene is driving the demand for personal care products such as toilet paper. Customers in European as well as North American countries are spending more on hygiene and safety products. 

 U.S. toilet paper market size, by type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

 

Toilet Paper Market Segmentation 

Grand View Research has segmented the global toilet paper market based on type, distribution channel, and region: 

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into 1 Ply, 2 Ply, and Others.

  • The 1 ply segment accounted for 46% of the global revenue share in 2021.1 ply toilet paper is made up of a single layer of paper. Single-ply toilet roll is often less expensive than other segments. The majority of the toilet paper manufacturers are located in North America and the Asia Pacific. Further, several companies operating in the industry have started to improve the absorbency rate of single-ply toilet rolls to cater to a larger set of consumers. For instance, as per a survey by One Poll, Americans during the pandemic preferred the usage of single-ply over the other types.
  • On the other hand, the 2 ply toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. 2-ply roll is thicker and considered to be superior and is ideal for daily usage, because of its endurance and resilience. 

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

  • The B2B segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. The products acquired by commercial organizations, building owners, and hotels are referred to as B2B or Away From Home (AFH) businesses. The nationwide lockdown affected the demand for B2B toilet paper sales even further.
  • The B2C segment dominated the market and accounted for 70.8% of the global revenue share in 2021. The B2C distribution channel (Stay-at-home) is sub-segmented into online and offline channels outlets like supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms. Consumer preference for e-commerce is projected to fuel segment expansion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Furthermore, the offline segment accounted for 76.4% of the global revenue market share in 2021. 

Toilet Paper Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

  • November 2021: Kimberly Clark signed a Power Purchase Agreement to develop a new wind farm owned by Octopus Renewable Infra Trust, in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights 

Companies are focusing on increasing the production of toilet paper in order to expand their global market share. 

Some of the prominent players operating in the global toilet paper market include,

  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Kruger Products L.P.
  • SOFIDEL
  • Kimberly Clark
  • ABC Tissue
  • Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmBH
  • Suzano
  • Absormex CMPC Tissue
  • Essity Actiebolag (Publ)
  • Caprice Paper Products Pty. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Toilet Paper Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution