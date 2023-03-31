Toilet Paper Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2030

Toilet Paper Market Growth & Trends

The global toilet paper market size is anticipated to reach USD 75.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Toilet paper has become increasingly popular among consumers in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Rising awareness about health and hygiene is driving the demand for personal care products such as toilet paper. Customers in European as well as North American countries are spending more on hygiene and safety products.

Toilet Paper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global toilet paper market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into 1 Ply, 2 Ply, and Others.

The 1 ply segment accounted for 46% of the global revenue share in 2021.1 ply toilet paper is made up of a single layer of paper. Single-ply toilet roll is often less expensive than other segments. The majority of the toilet paper manufacturers are located in North America and the Asia Pacific. Further, several companies operating in the industry have started to improve the absorbency rate of single-ply toilet rolls to cater to a larger set of consumers. For instance, as per a survey by One Poll, Americans during the pandemic preferred the usage of single-ply over the other types.

On the other hand, the 2 ply toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. 2-ply roll is thicker and considered to be superior and is ideal for daily usage, because of its endurance and resilience.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

The B2B segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. The products acquired by commercial organizations, building owners, and hotels are referred to as B2B or Away From Home (AFH) businesses. The nationwide lockdown affected the demand for B2B toilet paper sales even further.

The B2C segment dominated the market and accounted for 70.8% of the global revenue share in 2021. The B2C distribution channel (Stay-at-home) is sub-segmented into online and offline channels outlets like supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms. Consumer preference for e-commerce is projected to fuel segment expansion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Furthermore, the offline segment accounted for 76.4% of the global revenue market share in 2021.

Toilet Paper Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2021: Kimberly Clark signed a Power Purchase Agreement to develop a new wind farm owned by Octopus Renewable Infra Trust, in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies are focusing on increasing the production of toilet paper in order to expand their global market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global toilet paper market include,

Georgia-Pacific

Procter & Gamble

Kruger Products L.P.

SOFIDEL

Kimberly Clark

ABC Tissue

Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmBH

Suzano

Absormex CMPC Tissue

Essity Actiebolag (Publ)

Caprice Paper Products Pty. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Toilet Paper Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.